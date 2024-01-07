Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 7th-11th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is expected to experience a series of rainy days starting tonight. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that the region will experience a low of 28°F tonight, with partly cloudy skies and a northwest wind of around 5 mph. The wind will shift to east-southeast in the evening.

Tomorrow, the region will experience increasing clouds with a high of 50°F and a 20% chance of rain after 5:00pm. The southeast wind will be between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

On Monday night, the region will experience heavy rain, with a low of 42°F. The southeast wind will be between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 100%. Tuesday will be rainy with a high of 53°F. The southwest wind will be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Come Tuesday night, the area will experience rain, which will mix with snow after 9:00pm and gradually end. The chance of precipitation is 60%. The west-southwest wind will be between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The low will be around 30°F.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 42°F. The west-southwest wind will be between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 32°F. The south wind will be between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high of 52°F on Thursday. The south-southwest wind will be between 10 to 15 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. There is a 20% chance of rain after noon.

Thursday night, the region will experience a 50% chance of rain. The low will be around 36°F. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Stay safe and dry!