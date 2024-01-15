City of Clarksville offices will be closed Tuesday, January 16th due to Hazardous Road Condtions

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, due to unsafe road conditions.

Essential city public safety personnel will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation parks and trails will be closed due to unsafe conditions caused by snow and ice.

City Court

City Court will not be in session on Tuesday and will notify those citizens with court appointments via phone text messages about rescheduling.

If, for some reason, you are not contacted by the Municipal Court regarding a reschedule, you will need to contact the court to reschedule.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will initially operate Tuesday on snow routes at regular scheduled times and will monitor road conditions beginning at 4:00am.

Utilities

Due to the inclement weather and icy road conditions, the Clarksville Gas & Water Department (CGW) offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 15th.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Ln., drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard



Clarksville Gas & Water plans to reopen offices on Wednesday, January 17th, at 8:00am.

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed

While residents are advised to stay home if at all possible, for those that must travel, publicly-accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.