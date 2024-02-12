Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Picture this: plump, ruby-red strawberries, their glossy skins hinting at the juiciness within. Now imagine those very strawberries, their curves lovingly encased in a velvety chocolate embrace.

Yes, we’re talking about the irresistible chocolate-covered strawberries—a treat that marries the sweetness of fruit with the richness of cocoa.

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries (washed and dried)

Dark, milk, or white chocolate (chopped or in chips)

Optional: White chocolate for drizzling or additional decoration

Instructions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to place the finished strawberries.

In a heatproof bowl, melt the chocolate using a double boiler or microwave in short bursts, stirring frequently to avoid burning.

Hold each strawberry by the stem and dip it into the melted chocolate, ensuring it’s evenly coated. Allow any excess chocolate to drip off.

Place the chocolate-covered strawberry on the prepared baking sheet.

Repeat the process for the remaining strawberries.

If desired, melt white chocolate and drizzle it over the dipped strawberries for decoration.

Allow the chocolate-covered strawberries to set at room temperature or place them in the refrigerator for faster setting.

Once the chocolate is completely set, transfer the strawberries to a serving platter.