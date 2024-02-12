Austin Peay State University alumna Sara Klosterman publishes debut poetry collection ‘Love Pills’

Clarksville, TN – After losing her mother to COVID-19 in 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Sara Klosterman (’23) felt inspired to share the poems that had been tucked away in her journals, hoping to bring some peace, comfort, and understanding to young adults going through tough times.

Klosterman, who graduated from the Austin Peay State University Department of Languages and Literature, used those poems to tell her story in a collection called “Love Pills,” which she self-published through Amazon on November 5th, 2023.

“Getting an English degree at Austin Peay State University taught me proper writing and editing techniques and helped me to understand writing in a way I had never thought about,” she said. “With my education, I was able to easily organize my book in a way that would be digestible to readers.”

“Love Pills” explores the journey of love through Klosterman’s personal experiences with heartbreak and self-discovery. The book’s title alludes to how love can form an addiction to unhealthy relationships, but it ultimately serves as an empowering message about overcoming heartbreak.

Klosterman wrote the poems that appear in the collection throughout her time at Austin Peay, and a five-week trip to Europe before her graduation gave her the motivation she needed to publish them.

“Being a student at Austin Peay State University brought me the opportunity to study abroad, which broadened my horizons and encouraged me to publish this book upon my return to the United States,” she said. “It was a soul-searching, spirit-filled journey of learning.”

Klosterman was also a member of Austin Peay’s National Society of Leadership and Success and interned with the University’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing in the Spring 2023 semester – both experiences that prepared her to become a published author.

Once she decided to take that step, Klosterman organized her poems into chapters that told a story. She also taught herself how to use Adobe InDesign to create the cover and self-edited her work before sending it to Amazon for printing.

“Love Pills” is currently available for purchase via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Google Books. Klosterman also plans to release an audiobook version and share selections of her work at local poetry readings.

For more information, visit www.saraklosterman.com.