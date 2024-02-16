APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Nashville to play Lipscomb

Austin Peay (12-13 | 5-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb (14-10 | 7-4 ASUN)

Saturday, February 17th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena | WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball heads down I-24 for its second season meeting with Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb for a Saturday 2:00pm game at Allen Arena in Nashville.

Austin Peay (12-13, 5-6 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after defeating Jacksonville in a 75-69 wire-to-wire victory at home. Cur’Tiera Haywood led the APSU Govs with 15 points, with Anala Nelson, La’Nya Foster, Shamarre Hale, and Abby Cater all scoring double-digits. Foster grabbed a team-high six rebounds, and Anala Nelson picked up four assists.

Lipscomb (14-10, 7-4 ASUN) picked up a 94-82 double-overtime victory against North Florida on Saturday in Nashville. Claira McGowan’s 37-point, nine-rebound performance earned her ASUN Player of the Week honors.

The Bisons took the 61-51 victory in the last meeting of the two teams on January 20th. Shamarre Hale paced the APSU Govs with 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8-of-9 from the field. Molly Heard and Aleah Sorrentino both scored 15 points for the Bisons, with Diana Saleh grabbing nine rebounds.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against the Bisons, 22-8. The series is 11-4 in Clarksville and 10-3 in Nashville.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 49 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 3.8 blocks per game and a 44.3 field-goal percentage.

Shamarre Hale is second in the conference with 108 free throw attempts.

Hale is ranked third with 28 blocks and 1.17 blocks per game. Her 7.0 rebounds per game rank her sixth.

Anala Nelson has started in 54 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003, when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 94 assists and 3.8 assists per game.

Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the Govs with 31 three-pointers.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Their Head Coach: Lauren Sumski is in her fifth season with the Bisons and is 63-75 throughout those five seasons. She coached for two years at Rhodes College, her alma mater, and compiled a 35-21 record.

2023-24 Record: 14-10, 7-4 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 20-12, 13-5 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to #2 Liberty in the ASUN Tournament Semifinals, 84-56.

Notable Returner: Claira McGowan is in her junior season at Lipscomb after averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. She averages 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on the season, with a career-high of 37 points coming against North Florida on February 10th.

Notable Newcomer: Olivia Vandergriff averages 2.4 points in her 15 games played for the Bisons. Her season high of 14 points came against Tennessee Wesleyan on December 22nd.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home for a February 22nd, 6:00pm game against Central Arkansas, followed by a February 24th, 2:00pm game against North Alabama.