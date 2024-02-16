Customs House Museum holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Google-Sponsored Exhibit

Clarksville, TN – On February 13th, 2024, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the Google-sponsored exhibit, From Here to There, located in the Museum’s Orgain and Bruner Galleries.

The exhibit opened to the public on February 8th and promises an engaging exploration of transportation methods through 10 interactive exhibit stations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including James Halford, Chief of Staff for the City of Clarksville; Lee Harrell, Chief of Staff for Montgomery County; and Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, CMCSS Director of Schools.

Several representatives from Google were also present to celebrate the occasion, including Google Data Center Site Lead John Link. Notably, Principal Katobwa Stallworth from Power and Grace Preparatory Academy attended alongside 18 of her students, who had the first opportunity to interact with the exhibit following the ceremony.

From a captivating hovercraft chair to an interactive canal lock system, From Here to There offers visitors a firsthand glimpse into the myriad methods of transportation on land, air and sea. This enlightening experience – developed by the Rochester Museum & Science Center of Rochester, NY and the Sciencenter of Ithaca, NY – was made possible locally through the generous support of a Google Data Center Community Grant, and aims to ignite curiosity among attendees of all ages.

Additionally, tailored programming initiatives are being introduced to augment the exhibit’s content. In anticipation of these initiatives, local teachers have provided educational materials, enabling them to integrate the exhibit into their curriculum seamlessly.

“You can tell this exhibit is a hit with the kids from the noise and excitement pouring out of the gallery,” said Stephanie Stafford, Curator of Education. “We are thrilled that we can provide an interactive STEM exhibit that schools and families get to share with the children. From Here to There has ten hands-on stations that support many of the Physical Science standards taught in school, but even more importantly, that fill their minds with wonder and amazement.”

Frank Lott, Museum Executive Director, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Google, stating, “We were honored to host the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside distinguished representatives from Google, marking a momentous occasion in our Museum’s history. Their presence underscored the significance of our partnership and the shared commitment to providing enriching experiences for our community.”



The exhibit is open to the public for exploration and discovery now through April 24th. Visitors are invited to engage in the interactive displays and gain a deeper understanding of how we move from one place to another.