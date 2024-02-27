APSU Baseball’s Trevor Conley, Andrew Devine Sweep Atlantic Sun Conference Weekly Awards

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball catcher Trevor Conley and pitcher Andrew Devine swept the Atlantic Sun Conference’s weekly baseball awards, announced during Monday’s game.

Conley earned the title of ASUN Player of the Week, while Devine was honored as the ASUN Pitcher of the Week.

Conley, a Mt. Carmel, Ohio product, was the starting catcher in four of the APSU Govs’ five games during the week and led the team with a .615 batting average (8-for-13).

In Wednesday’s come-from-behind win at Mississippi State, his two-out ninth-inning double provided the game-winning RBI against MSU on Wednesday. It capped a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a solo home run in the eighth inning to close the deficit to one run.

Conley started the first two games of the UMES series and was 2-for-4 in the opener and 2-for-3 in Game 2 before getting Sunday off.

Devine tossed a complete game one-hit shutout in Saturday’s win against Maryland Eastern Shore. His 12 strikeouts in the seven-inning win were the most by a Governors’ pitcher since the 2019 season.

Devine, who improved to 2-0, allowed only one hit on the afternoon – a first-inning one-out double by UMES’ Danny Sadler Jr. He then retired eight consecutive batters before allowing a leadoff walk to Sadler Jr. in the fourth.

That was the last baserunner he allowed as he retired the 12 batters – striking out seven.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is on the road this weekend for a four-game series against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in Brownsville, Texas. The series begins on Friday, March 1st, with a doubleheader. The first game begins at 2:00pm, with the second getting a 5:00pm start.

Keep up to date with APSU baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.