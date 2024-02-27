Clarksville Police Department reports School Bus Vehicle Crash on Tiny Town Road at Twelve Oaks Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a minor injury crash involving a school bus and a Toyota Highlander that occurred at approximately today, Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 3:21pm on Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

None of the children on the bus were injured, and the driver of the Toyota Highlander suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction, and CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find a different route until the scene could be cleared. The roadway is back open

There is no other information available for release at this time.