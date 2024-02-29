28.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Events

Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo: A Night of Great American Songbook Hits at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Jazz lovers, you do not want to miss the incredible evening of music the Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo has lined up for this weekend at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

For one night only in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, the combo will be playing songs from the Great American Songbook this Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, featuring Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, Heath Rives on tenor sax, Sarah Jenkins-Queen on vocals, Zach Marhover on bass, and Canaan Fain on drums.

Join us for a special evening of entertainment featuring these talented musicians in our community!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

