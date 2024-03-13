Austin Peay State Univeristy’s Sydney Hartoin named to ASUN Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athlete Sydney Hartoin was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Hartoin, a junior sprinter from Troy, Illinois, is a nursing major who earned a 4.00 grade-point average at Austin Peay State University.

Hartoin ran on the 4x400M relay team at the 2024 PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational and helped the APSU Govs post a 17th-place finish with a time of 4:09.54. She then posted times of 1:01.72 and 1:01.56 in the 400M at the Samford Bulldog Invitational. Finally, Hartoin helped the Governors place seventh in the distance medley relay at the ASUN Indoor Track and Field Championship with a time of 12:49.04.

Hartoin is the second Gov to be named an ASUN Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team selection, joining Karlijn Schouten, who was named to the 2022-23 team.

Austin Peay State University kicks off its outdoor track and field season at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, March 22nd-23rd, at Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.