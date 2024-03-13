76.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Renzo Gracie Visits Clarksville

By Tony Centonze
Master Renzo Cracie arrives at Renzo Gracie Clarksville Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Combat Sports.

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – What started in 2015 as Clarksville Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, became, over time, Gracie Baja and in 2019 transitioned to Renzo (pronounced “Henzo”) Gracie Clarksville Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Combat Sports. Recently the Master himself paid a visit.

“In 2020 we moved to our current location at 327 Warfield Boulevard, and the larger location has allowed us to grow to almost 400 students,” Lynda LaBelle said. “Master Gracie came in from New York and will be teaching about 140 people today on techniques that he teaches at his academy. He will be sharing things that have helped him excel in Jiu-Jitsu and the MMA world.”

On the night before, there was a panel discussion with Master Renzo Gracie, Professor Hoskins, and Professor Andrew Hansen. They sat down for the After Mat podcast, and they held a 2-hour discussion with about 30 guests. There were autographs and pictures.

