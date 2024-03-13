Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hits the road for matches against Chattanooga, UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team continues its 2024 campaign with matches against a pair of in-state foes in Chattanooga and UT Martin on Thursday at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee. The Governors open their weekday matches with a 3:00pm match against the Mocs before concluding the day’s events at 5:00pm against the Skyhawks.

Austin Peay (6-5) won 3-of-4 matches in last week’s North Alabama Tournament, claiming a pair of wins against Carson-Newman, and a 5-0 sweep of Jacksonville State, before dropping their lone match of the tournament in a 3-2 decision to UNA.

The Governors are 5-3 all-time against Chattanooga (1-7) and have won five of the last six meetings dating back to the 2022 season. APSU’s most recent win against UTC came in a 3-2 victory on April 15 to close the 2023 campaign.

Ausitn Peay State University enters tomorrow’s match 15-4 all-time against former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin (3-5), and have come away winners in eight of the last nine outings.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After Thursday’s matches, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team return home for the first time in 2024 when they host Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas, North Alabama, and Eastern Kentucky, March 22nd-23rd, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility to begin the second-half of the season.