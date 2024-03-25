APSU Men’s Tennis plays Bellarmine at home

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Bellarmine for a Tuesday 12:30pm match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The match was moved from Clarksville to Bowling Green due to inclement weather.

Austin Peay (5-8, 0-4 ASUN) enters Tuesday’s matchup after a 6-1 loss to Florida Gulf Coast at the Governors Tennis Courts. Giovanni Becchis earned the Governors lone point with his 6-3, 6-4 victory against Pablo Paternostro on court two.

Bellarmine (6-10, 1-3 ASUN) lost to Stetson, 5-2, on Sunday. Jack Batchelor and Eli Wood earned the Knights only points in singles matches on courts one and six, respectively.

This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Knights.