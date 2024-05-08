Nashville Sounds rally late but fall to Durham Bulls, 5-3

Durham, NC – After scoring first, a grand slam by Brandon Lowe was the difference as the Nashville Sounds (16-19) lost 5–3 to the Durham Bulls (14-21) in the second game of the series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Wednesday night.

A ten-pitch battle with Brandon Lowe in the fourth ended with a grand slam to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead. Tyler Woessner (0-2) walked six batters in his outing but was just a groundball away from leaving the fourth inning unharmed.

The Sounds got on the board first courtesy of an RBI single from Owen Miller in the top of the third inning. Miller accounted for two of the four hits for the Sounds in the ballgame. Eric Haase hit a 412-foot home run to center field in the ninth inning, but it was two little too late.

In the first, Woessner (0-2) walked the first two batters, but two strikeouts and a groundout got the Sounds out of the inning unscathed. In the third, Woessner walked the bases loaded but finished the inning by only allowing one run to keep the score knotted at 1.

After a Bulls single to center field with the bases loaded, Chris Roller threw a runner out going from first to third before the second run crossed the plate. He added a second outfield assist to nab Junior Caminero at home in the fourth. It was his first game back with the Sounds since April 11th.

Nashville’s pen continued to show why the unit is among the best in Triple-A. James Meeker (1.2 IP), Nick Bennett (1.0 IP), Blake Holub (1.0 IP) and Abner Uribe (1.0 IP) only allowed two baserunners with four strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings.

Uribe made his second appearance with the Sounds this season with a 1-2-3 eighth inning on 10 pitches.

The Sounds and Bulls will play game three of the series tomorrow night. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-1, 4.01) gets the ball for Nashville and will face off against left-hander Joe Rock (1-1, 5.19) for Durham. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm central from the Tar Heel State.

Post-Game Notes

Chris Roller returned to the lineup after missing 23 games on the injured list. Entering today, he hit .308 (12-for-39) with seven RBI in 10 games for the Sounds. His two outfield assists are the second time a Sounds player has had multiple outfield assists in a game this season (Noah Campbell, April 24 at Louisville).

Vinny Capra had his first error of the season. He had a 31-game streak to start the season without committing an error. Entering tonight he had 101.0 innings at second base, 34.2 innings at third base and 122.0 innings at shortstop errorless.

Eric Haase’s fourth home run of the season was his first since April 14 at Memphis. He is now tied with Isaac Collins for the third most on the team.

