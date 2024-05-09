APSU Women’s Golf Aims for Fourth Team Victory at National Golf Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Looking to close the season with its fourth team victory, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will compete at the second National Golf Invitational presented by Golfweek, Friday through Sunday, at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.

In its second season, Golfweek’s National Golf Invitational (NGI) gives teams outside of the NCAA postseason a chance to have a season-ending championship, a la basketball’s National Invitational Tournament.

Austin Peay State University qualified for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in 2022 after winning the Ohio Valley Conference; however, this season’s trip to the NGI will mark its first postseason competition outside the NCAA Championship.

Arkansas State, Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Rutgers, Santa Clara, UNC Wilmington, and USC Upstate make up the rest of the 10-team, 50-payer field at the par-72, 6,295-yard Australian Sand Belt-style golf course.

A First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection, Erica Scutt leads the Governors off in the postseason with a team-leading 72.96 stroke average. Scutt also recorded 26 counting scores in 28 rounds played and tallied team bests with four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under.

An ASUN All-Freshman Team selection, Jillian Breedlove is next off the tee for Austin Peay State University. Breedlove is tied for third on the team with a 75.71 stroke average and ranks second on the team with 24 counting scores in 28 rounds; she also has tallied three rounds at ever or under par this season.

Also tied for third on the team with a 75.71 stroke average this season, Kaley Campbell is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has carded 23 counting scores in 28 rounds played while posting one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par. Last time out, Campbell carded a career-low, four-under 68 in the second round of the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship.

Kady Foshaug is next on the tee and ranks second on the team with a 75.57 stroke average this season. Foshaug has recorded 23 counting scores in 28 rounds played and ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par this season.

At the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship, Breedlove, Campbell, and Foshaug finished tied for 14th with a score of 219, making them Austin Peay State University’s highest individual finishers.

Rounding out the lineup for APSU is Maggie Glass, who has played to a 76.07 stroke average this season. Glass has totaled 19 counting scores played this season while also recording three rounds at even or under par.

Like in the ASUN Championship or NCAA postseason competition, each team is allowed to have an alternate who can be subbed into the lineup at the end of the first or second rounds. Abby Hirtzel will serve as the Governors alternate with a 78.33 stroke average this season and one round at even or under par.

The NGI tees off on Friday at 9:30am CT with a split-tee start at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. Austin Peay State University is paired with Arkansas State and UNC Wilmington in the first round and begins teeing off at 10:15am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.