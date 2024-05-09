Austin Peay State University travels to Central Arkansas for weekend series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team looks to solidify its spot atop the Atlantic Sun Conference when it travels to Central Arkansas for a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Bear Stadium.

The APSU Govs’ final regular season road trip starts with a Friday 6:00pm contest. Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas continue the series with a Saturday 4:00pm outing before wrapping up the weekend with a Sunday 1:00pm affair.

ASUN Series Scene Setter

Austin Peay

The Austin Peay State University Governors claimed sole possession of first place in the ASUN Conference with their 2-1 series win at Stetson last weekend. APSU has won 10 of its last 11 games (since April 20th) and 15 of its last 19 (since April 6th).

Since April 6th, the APSU offense has averaged 13.9 runs per game while batting .407 with 71 home runs and a .497 on-base percentage. The APSU Govs also returned to the teams that received votes in the NCBWA Top 25 poll this week.

Central Arkansas

The Central Arkansas Bears opened their current six-game homestand by dropping an ASUN Conference series to Lipscomb, 2-1. In losing Game 1 of that series, UCA saw its seven-game wins streak snapped.

Central Arkansas swept Bellarmine and North Alabama while sandwiching a win against Arkansas State during that win streak.

Govs Top Notes And Notables

These Govs Absolutely Rake

Entering this week’s action, Austin Peay State University’s offense is producing at a historic pace. Austin Peay State University enters the weekend leading all Division I teams in total home runs (130) and total doubles (130).

In addition, the APSU Govs lead the ASUN, rank among the NCAA Top 2, and are on pace to set program records in each of the following averages:

Category Govs Rank NCAA Leader Value AP Record Year Batting Avg. .359 1st Austin Peay .359 .331 1996 2B/Game 2.79 2nd Columbia 2.98 2.55 2016 HR/Game 2.81 1st Austin Peay 2.81 1.45 2017 Runs/Game 11.22 1st Austin Peay 11.22 8.36 2016 Slugging Pct. .679 1st Austin Peay .679 .512 1999 On-Base Pct. .458 1st Austin Peay .458 .416 1976

Beware The K

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff continues to strike out opponents at a near-record pace, averaging 9.71 strikeouts per nine innings.

That rate is among the best in program history, narrowly behind the 2019 staff’s 9.92 strikeout rate (556 Ks/504.1 IP). This season’s strikeout rate ranks 37th among Division I teams and leads all ASUN squads.

First Hacks

On Tuesday, Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay hit his fourth grand slam of 2024 against Belmont. Bay has three grand slams in his last five games while batting .381 (8-21) with 18 RBI. He has hit 11 of his 22 home runs since April 5th.

First baseman/right fielder Harrison Brown is the reigning ASUN Player of the Week after posting 17 RBI over four games last week, including a program-record 11 RBI against Alabama A&M last Tuesday. He was held hitless against Belmont on Tuesday but reached twice and scored a run.

Utility man Jaden Brown hit home runs in the first two games at Stetson after hitting a homer against Alabama A&M earlier in the week. He has hit five of his seven home runs since April 21st.

APSU catcher Keaton Cottam enjoyed his second straight three-hit Tuesday after going 3-for-4 with a career-best three RBI against Belmont after going 3-for-5 with four runs scored against AAMU last Tuesday.

Catcher Gus Freeman saw his six-game hit streak snapped Sunday. Still, he is batting .560 (14-25) over his last seven games with 14 runs scored, four doubles, a home run, and six RBI.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar led the APSU Govs with a .727 (8-11) batting average at Stetson last weekend and followed that with a 4-for-6 effort against Belmont Tuesday that included his 11th home run. He has reached base safely in 21 of his previous 26 plate appearances (.808 OBP).

Austin Peay State University infielder Conner Gore broke out with a 4-for-5 outing against Alabama A&M, including a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. He is batting .429 (9-21) in his last five starts, with two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray extended his hit streak to 11 games with his 22nd double of 2024 against Belmont. He is batting .457 (21-46) during the hit streak. Gray is the first Govs batter with two 20-double campaigns during their career.

Two-way man Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, hit his 27th home run against Belmont on Tuesday. He leads all Division I hitters with 84 runs scored and ranks second in home runs (27) and RBI (80). LMG is one homer shy of breaking the ASUN single-season record and needs only two RBI to break the APSU record.

Austin Peay State University first baseman Justin Olson extended his streak of reaching safely to eight games with his 1-for-4 outing against Belmont on Tuesday, which included his eighth home run.

On Tuesday, third baseman Brody Szako saw his 10-game hit streak end against Belmont. During the streak, which included nine multi-hit games, he batted .439 (18-41) with five doubles, four home runs, and 18 RBI.



APSU second baseman Ambren Voitik hit his 11th home run of the season in a 2-for-3 outing against Belmont on Tuesday. Since April 26th (8 games), he has scored 15 runs while batting in the eighth and ninth spots in the batting order.



Infielder Mateo Hernandez and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the APSU Govs are leading late.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.