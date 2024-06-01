Nashville Sounds to play Six Game Homestand against Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Louisville Bats beginning on Tuesday, June 4th.

It’s the Reds affiliate’s only trip to Nashville this season. Two giveaways, three theme nights and Fox 17 Friday Fireworks highlight the busy week in Hit City.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way.

The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Pit Viper Sunglasses Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday, presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Military Appreciation Night – The Sounds will wear specialty military-themed jerseys that will be available via online auction. The auction benefits The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The Sounds will also wear Armed Forces Day hats that are on sale now in the Sounds Pro Shop.

True Blue Night presented by Middle Tennessee State University – Blue Raider fans are invited to enjoy a game in Hit City! Discounted tickets for MTSU students, faculty and alumni are available for purchase here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Dolly & Reba ’24 Election T-shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Pride Night – Celebrate Nashville Pride with the Sounds! The Band Box will have an exclusive drink special, Instagram-worthy photobooths and local LGBTQ+ businesses and educational resources. Fans can purchase a Pride Night theme ticket that comes with a Sounds pride hat option. Five dollars from each theme ticket will be donated to the Tennessee Pride Chamber.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm – 5:45pm with (artist TBD). The Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

LEGO® Day – Ready to unleash your inner ninja? Join the LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja event on Sunday for lots of fun, photo opportunities and the chance to take home your own dragon build.

Early Father’s Day Celebration – It’s never too early to bring dad out to a day at the ballpark! All dads are invited to round the bases and play catch on the field with the kids after the game. Discounted tickets for Sunday’s game can be purchased here.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10pm – 1:30pm on the third base concourse near section 107.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15pm presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville, and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.