Thursday, May 9, 2024
Clarksville Street Department closes Dunbar Cave Road due to Flooding

Stretch between Idaho Springs Road, Warfield Boulevard shut down

By News Staff
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department has announced that Dunbar Cave Road is closed to thru-traffic between Idaho Springs Road and Warfield Boulevard due to rising waters after Wednesday’s flooding rains.

Water is projected to cover a portion of Dunbar Cave Road by or before 11:00am today. Only drivers who reside in that immediate area can use the road for now.

The National Weather Service says Clarksville received between 6-8 inches of rain on already-saturated ground during Wednesday’s severe storms and flash flooding.

The Clarksville Street Department is assessing flooded areas throughout the City of Clarksville.

