Montgomery County Resident Found Deceased After Barricading Home

Clarksville, TN – In the late morning of April 30th, 2024, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice on a resident in the 2800 Block of North Charles Avenue.

Deputies made several attempts to contact the resident of the home but did not receive a response. They then tried to force entry through the front door but found the door barricaded by a couch. Deputies were then able to make verbal contact with the resident, but he refused to leave the home. Deputies then contacted their supervisor for further guidance.

After their supervisor arrived, the Deputies heard a fire alarm and saw smoke emanating from the home. The fire department was notified, and deputies went to the back door to try to enter the house. While entering the back door, deputies could visually contact the resident, who refused to exit the home. However, the deputies could not enter the house due to heavy smoke.

Members of the Clarksville Fire Department (CFR) arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, made entry, and recovered the body of the resident. The resident appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. There were no other occupants inside.

The next of kin has been notified. This is an active investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.