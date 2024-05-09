Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces clinic dates for School and Sports Physicals

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) beneficiaries can now request School or Sports physical appointments at the hospital. Appointments opening June 3 can be scheduled now for a weekday or on one of the Saturday clinics offered.

More than 2,000 appointments have been allocated to support School & Sports Physicals over the summer months.

The hospital’s primary care team conducts school and sports physical clinics on three Saturdays, June 22nd, July 13th, and August 10th. Each Saturday School and Sports Physical Clinic offers appointments between 8:20am and 11:20am. inside the hospital’s Air Assault Medical Home. AAFMH is located inside the hospital C Building entrance, off Joel Drive.

School and/or sports physicals are required for:

Any child entering Christian County, Fort Campbell, or Clarksville-Montgomery County schools for the first time

Any adolescent who enrolls in the 6th grade in Christian County or Fort Campbell Schools

Any adolescent who is entering the 7th grade in Tennessee

Any student participating in school organized sports

Any youth participating in Fort Campbell’s organized sport programs

Parents are encouraged to download the appropriate school or sports physical forms required by the child’s school district and complete the forms prior to arriving at the physical appointment. Children should wear shorts and a short-sleeved shirt to facilitate the examination.

Parents may download Kentucky, Tennessee and Fort Campbell forms from the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital website. Visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Family-Centered-Care-Clinics for quick access to the Patient-Centered Medical Home page and scroll down to the School and Sports Physicals tab.

Children who have had a wellness appointment or physical exam completed at one of BACH’s medical homes within the last 3 months and have had no medical changes, may not need a new exam. Parents can simply contact their child’s care team to have the required school forms completed. Paperwork may take up to three business days to complete.

School and sports physicals are also available by appointment weekdays for families assigned to a primary care manager at BACH, including Air Assault, Byrd, Screaming Eagle, and Young Eagle Medical Homes by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 or by sending a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal. If your child is not registered in MHS GENESIS, please notify the Appointment Line personnel when scheduling the School and Sports Physical appointment so they can allocate additional time.

When scheduling an appointment, please inform the team whether the child will attend a school in Kentucky or Tennessee, or another state during the 2024-25 school year. Parents of patients with more complex or complicated conditions, or who may require additional time should schedule a separate visit with their PCM during a normal appointment time. Care teams will not be addressing any acute or chronic medical issues on the school and sports physical clinic days.

For the latest information from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, please our website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil