APSU Athletics Sets Record with Eight Teams Achieving Perfect APR Scores

Indianapolis, IN – For a second straight season, eight of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) 15 intercollegiate athletic teams posted a program-record multi-year Academic Progress Rate in the NCAA’s 2024 APR Report, released Tuesday.

The NCAA released the completed four-year APR rates for each of Austin Peay State University’s 15 teams – with indoor and outdoor track and field combined as one entry. Six Austin Peay State University teams – beach volleyball, men’s cross country, softball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis – posted perfect 1,000 multi-year APR marks.

In addition, the Governors’ football and soccer teams recorded program bests, while men’s basketball, men’s tennis, and women’s volleyball made year-to-year improvements.

“Our student-athletes continue to impress me every year when it comes to their success in the classroom and their commitment to excel in all phases of the ‘Total Gov Concept,'” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to congratulate them on their success in the classroom. I also want to thank our coaches and the Student-Athlete Support Services staff for their hard work to ensure our student-athletes have access to all the tools they need to be successful.”

Austin Peay State University teams not only excelled in their own right but also outperformed their Division I peers, with 12 teams surpassing the national average for their sport in the multi-year APR mark.

Austin Peay State University Multi-Year APR Scores (National Average)

Baseball: 986 (978)

Men’s Cross Country: 1,000 (984)

Men’s Tennis: 988 (987)

Football: 978 (957)

Women’s Cross Country: 1000 (988)

Women’s Golf: 1000 (993)

Softball: 1000 (988)

Soccer: 992 (989)

Beach Volleyball: 1000 (992)

Volleyball: 995 (989)

Women’s Tennis: 1000 (991)

Women’s Track & Field: 991 (983)

In addition to its multi-year data, Austin Peay State University received its single-year APR data for the 2022-23 season. Eight Governors programs finished last season with perfect APR marks: men’s cross country, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, softball, beach volleyball, and women’s tennis.

Every Division I sports team calculates its APR each academic year using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

The overall national four-year average across all sports increased by one point compared with the four years before the COVID-19 pandemic (2015-16 through 2018-19). At the sport level, changes in the were small. Compared with pre-pandemic averages, baseball increased by one point to 978, football fell by one point to 963, men’s basketball increased by two points to 968, and women’s basketball decreased by two points to 981.

Rates average each school’s performance for the last four years. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable data at the time of analysis. APRs for each team, lists of teams receiving public recognition, and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.