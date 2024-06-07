4th Annual Clarksville Child Safety Fair Draws Crowds at Governors Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – The Kinsley Lynch Foundation recently hosted its 4th Annual Clarksville Child Safety Fair at Governors Square Mall. The event featured more than 100 vendors and lots to browse and see for all ages.

Parents were invited to bring the kids and take tours of a fire truck, police car, and ambulance. Lots of food vendors were on hand offering yummy treats, as well as bouncy houses for jumping, and it was all for a great cause.

The Kinsley Lynch Foundation’s mission is to provide scholarships to families who can not afford ISR (Infant Swimming Resource) swim instruction and offer a safe community in which those who have been affected by drowning incidents can connect.

Photo Gallery