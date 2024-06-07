Clarksville has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 4th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state have now declined for the fourth straight week. Over last week, gas prices fell nine cents, on average.The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.08 which is 25 cents less expensive than one month ago and 11 cents less than one year ago.

“We’re now in our fourth straight week of gas price declines, and Tennessee has the fourth least expensive state gas price average in the country,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower gasoline demand and falling crude oil prices are helping to push pump prices lower. It’s likely that we’ll see our state gas price average move lower again this week.”

“The Atlantic Hurricane Season began June 1st and is expected to be very active, so moving forward all eyes will be on the weather and its potential impact on gas prices. A storm impacting the Gulf Coast oil production and refining centers could temporarily push prices higher,” Cooper stated.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen by six cents since last week to $3.53, the largest one-week drop thus far for 2024. The primary reasons are tepid demand and a lower oil price.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell slightly from 9.31 b/d to 9.14 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 226.8 to 228.8 million bbl. Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply, and falling oil costs could lead to pump price decreases.

Today’s national average is $3.53, thirteen cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI declined by 60 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. Prices fell despite the EIA reporting that crude oil inventories decreased by 4.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 454.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.15), Jackson ($3.13), Memphis ($3.12)

metro markets – Morristown ($3.15), Jackson ($3.13), Memphis ($3.12) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.90), Cleveland ($3.03), Clarksville ($3.04)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.080 $3.089 $3.171 $3.337 $3.193 Chattanooga $2.900 $2.909 $3.038 $3.347 $3.181 Knoxville $3.095 $3.106 $3.154 $3.316 $3.167 Memphis $3.121 $3.128 $3.178 $3.278 $3.166 Nashville $3.099 $3.102 $3.220 $3.413 $3.280 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

