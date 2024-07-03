Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to Host Superheroes-Themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is hosting a superheroes-themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo on July 25th, 1:00pm-4:00pm, inside the hospital’s Young Eagle Medical Home and Air Assault Medical Home, located just inside the hospital’s C Bldg.

To schedule a School and Sports physical call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 or by sending a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.

If your child is not registered in MHS GENESIS, please notify the Appointment Line personnel when scheduling the School and Sports Physical appointment so they can allocate additional time.

Children should wear shorts and a short-sleeved shirt to facilitate the examination. Parents are encouraged to download the appropriate school or sports physical forms required by the child’s school district and complete the forms prior to arriving at the physical appointment.

Parents may download Kentucky, Tennessee, and Fort Campbell forms from the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital website. Visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Family-Centered-Care-Clinics for quick access to the Patient-Centered Medical Home page and scroll down to the School and Sports Physicals tab.

School and/or Sports Physicals are required for:

Any child entering Christian County, Fort Campbell, or Clarksville-Montgomery County schools for the first time

Any adolescent who enrolls in the 6th grade in Christian County or Fort Campbell Schools

Any adolescent who is entering the 7th grade in Tennessee

Any student participating in school-organized sports

Any youth participating in Fort Campbell’s organized sports programs

BACH’s primary care team appreciates beneficiaries continuing to schedule your child’s School and Sports Physical this summer. With 1,500 appointments scheduled, this allows BACH care teams to support you and your family’s needs better.

For families who still need to schedule appointments, please continue to do so. The goal is to book 2,500 appointments by mid-August—currently, 1,500 appointments are booked, with 1,000 appointments remaining.

