APSU’s Tucker Brown selected for prestigious AASCU Becoming a Provost Academy

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to announce that Dr. Tucker Brown, senior vice provost and associate vice president for Academic Affairs, has been chosen as one of 38 higher education professionals for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) 2024 Becoming a Provost Academy (BAPA) cohort.

The yearlong leadership development program, offered in partnership with the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI), is designed to prepare seasoned academic affairs administrators for the role of provost. The program runs from July 2024 to July 2025, with activities beginning this week at the AASCU 2024 Summer Meeting for Academic and Student Affairs Leaders in Denver, Colorado.

Brown, who joined APSU in 2007, has served in various leadership roles at the university, including dean of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, chair of the Department of Sociology and Community Development and Faculty Senate president.

“It is truly an honor to be selected for this opportunity and I am grateful for the support of the Austin Peay State University community,” Brown said. “The knowledge and experience are invaluable and I look forward to learning from such an impressive group of talented individuals.”

The BAPA program offers participants comprehensive preparation in critical areas of concern to provosts, including student success, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Throughout the year, participants will engage in peer-to-peer learning, mentoring, and executive coaching.

For more information about Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu.

The 2024 cohort can be viewed here .

