Screaming Eagles Return Home to Fort Campbell from Nine-Month Deployment to Eastern Europe

Fort Campbell, KY – More than 200 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), returned to Fort Campbell in the late evening hours of July 18th, 2024, following a nine-month rotation to Eastern Europe.

The welcome home ceremony marked the brigade’s return from a deployment in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.

“Screaming Eagles” soldiers from the 101st have been in the region since April 2023, following President Joe Biden’s decision at the Madrid Summit to supplement U.S. forces in Europe with an additional brigade combat team.

“Thanks to you all,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Your love and support and patience in the last 24 hours is what has sustained this brigade combat team.”

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is proud of our soldiers and their hard work during this deployment, and the Screaming Eagle family is happy for their safe return home.