News

Screaming Eagles Return Home to Fort Campbell from Nine-Month Deployment to Eastern Europe

News Staff
Col. Ricardo A. Turner, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team
Col. Ricardo A. Turner, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", salutes Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, as Soldiers touch down in Fort Campbell, Ky. on July 18, 2024. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans" returned home following a nine month deployment to Eastern Europe as a part of Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Parris Kersey)

RakkasanFort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – More than 200 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), returned to Fort Campbell in the late evening hours of July 18th, 2024, following a nine-month rotation to Eastern Europe.

The welcome home ceremony marked the brigade’s return from a deployment in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.

A Soldier from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans” reunites with his family on July 18, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans” returned home following a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe as a part of Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Parris Kersey)

“Screaming Eagles” soldiers from the 101st have been in the region since April 2023, following President Joe Biden’s decision at the Madrid Summit to supplement U.S. forces in Europe with an additional brigade combat team.

“Thanks to you all,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Your love and support and patience in the last 24 hours is what has sustained this brigade combat team.”

Col. Ricardo A. Turner, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans”, poses with Spc. Parker, a Rakkasan Soldier at Fort Campbell, Ky., on July 18, 2024. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans” returned home following a nine-month deployment to Eastern Europe as a part of Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Parris Kersey)

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is proud of our soldiers and their hard work during this deployment, and the Screaming Eagle family is happy for their safe return home.

