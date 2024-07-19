Nashville Sounds unable to catch Norfolk Tides in 12-11 loss

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds (49-45, 11-8) offense battled throughout but the pitching staff could not contain the Norfolk Tides (45-48, 9-9) on Tuesday night at Harbor Park in a 12-11 defeat.

In the top of the fourth, Chris Roller mashed a three-run home run to left field to give the Sounds a 7-4 lead. But the Tides answered with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the seventh. Mitch White (1-2) allowed four walks, which led to a three-run triple from which the Sounds could not recover.

Down 9-7 in the top of the seventh, Brewer Hicklen narrowly missed a home run to center field but hustled his way to an RBI triple. He later scored on an error by the third baseman that would have ended the inning. After Norfolk regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh, the Sounds added a run in the eighth on a Hicklen single and one more in the ninth on a Tyler Black double. But it was too little too late as Yonny Hernández grounded out to end the ballgame.

Nashville was hot out of the gates with four runs in the first inning. Isaac Collins drove in Black on an RBI double to open the scoring. Joey Wiemer followed with a two-RBI single, and Vinny Capra capped off the runs in the inning with his own RBI double. Norfolk starter Chayce McDermott was a part of the combined no-hitter against the Sounds when the teams met in Nashville in May but was chased from tonight’s game after just one inning of work.

Orioles top prospect, Jackson Holliday launched a solo home run in the first inning and a three-run blast in the second inning to tie the game up at four. Joe Ross’ second rehab start with Nashville did not go to plan as he allowed eight earned runs across four innings. Ryan Middendorf also struggled in his outing with one hit allowed and two walks without an out recorded. Jared Koenig made a rehab outing with a scoreless sixth inning to keep Nashville within striking distance. Gary Sánchez was the third Nashville player to make a rehab appearance in tonight’s game and went 1-for-4 and came around to score in the first inning.

The Sounds and Tides will play game two of the three-game series tomorrow night. The starter for Nashville is to be announced. Norfolk will send right-hander Brandon Young (2-1, 3.86) to the mound. The first pitch is set for 5:35pm central time at Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds scored in double digits for the third time in their last six games. They are now 10-2 when scoring over 10 runs with their other defeat occurring on July 3rd at Memphis (13-11 loss).

Joe Ross (4.0 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HR) allowed a season-high in hits and earned runs allowed. The last time he allowed eight earned runs in a start was on May 15th, 2021 at Arizona while pitching for Washington.

Chris Roller hit his third home run of the season. His last home run came on May 31st at Memphis. He has 37 career home runs in 1644 professional at-bats.

Jared Koenig (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K) made his first appearance since June 28th with Milwaukee. This season with Nashville, Koenig is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA (6.2 IP/1 ER) and 11 strikeouts.

