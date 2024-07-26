Nashville Brewskis dominate Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 9-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Brewskis (53-47, 15-10) picked up their third win in a row against the Charlotte Knights (44-53, 11-12) with a 9-1 triumph on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Both the bats and the boys on the bump combined to shine in Nashville’s runaway win. DL Hall put together his best start on what’s been a lengthy rehab assignment with the Brewers affiliate. The southpaw held Charlotte to one run, a homer by Zach DeLoach, as his only hit allowed across four innings. He struck out four batters on 57 pitches (36 strikes).

After Blake Holub (1-1) put together a scoreless fifth, it came time for rehabbing Brewers closer Devin Williams to make his third appearance with Nashville on rehab assignment. ‘The Airbender’ turned the Knights away without much fuss, giving up a single but working three flyball outs for his fourth scoreless inning this season.

Chris Roller started the Brewskis scoring with two outs in the second inning. He blooped a ball to center that fell in front of a diving Knights outfielder, racing around for the RBI triple that scored Owen Miller. In the third, Vinny Capra scored on a Joey Wiemer caught stealing by breaking for the plate from third base as Wiemer was caught in a rundown between first and second. Miller later added an RBI to plate Wes Clarke and make it 3-0 through three innings.

The Brewskis put the Knights away in the fourth and fifth innings. Wiemer hit a rocket of a two-RBI double that came off the bat at 108 MPH, scoring a pair to make it 5-1. In the next frame, Miller scored on a wild pitch, Capra singled to score Christian Arroyo and Francisco Mejía, and Brewer Hicklen tallied his 60th RBI with a single, pushing the cushion to eight runs.

With the game in hand, the duo of Harold Chirino and Ryan Middendorf combined to keep Charlotte from mounting any threat over the final three innings. Nashville held Charlotte to four hits with six strikeouts.

Following their six stolen base night yesterday, the Brewskis were active on the base paths again. Wiemer, Miller, Capra and Hicklen each stole a base, with all four of them coming in the first four innings. Nashville also drew 11 walks on the night, pushing their total in the series to 30.

The Sounds will try and take a series win tomorrow. They’ll send Aaron Ashby (2-6, 8.17) to the bump in the penultimate game of the series. Davis Martin (0-0, 0.00) will make his third start for the Knights at 6:35pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Devin Williams (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) totaled 14 pitches (8 strikes) across a scoreless sixth inning on rehab assignment. Williams has yet to allow a run (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K) in four minor league appearances this month.

DL Hall (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) turned in his longest outing by innings on rehab assignment. He is 0-1 with a 3.19 ERA (22.1 IP/7 ER) across 10 starts with Nashville this season.

Brewer Hicklen (1-for-4, RBI, BB, SB) picked up his 30 th stolen base and 60 th RBI of the season tonight. He is the first player in affiliated (MLB and MiLB) baseball to have 60 RBI and 30 stolen bases this season.

With tonight's win and Lehigh Valley's 10-6 loss to Rochester, the Sounds move to one game back of the IronPigs in the International League second half standings.

