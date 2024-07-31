Clarksville Police Department Recognized for Excellence with Fifth CALEA Accreditation Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has earned the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) ‘s fifth consecutive Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation seal of approval.

Chief of Police David Crockarell and CPD’s Accreditation Manager, Sergeant Thomas Tranberg, received the fifth award on July 27th, 2024, from W. Craig Harley Jr., Executive Director of CALEA, and Commissioner Mr. Marlon Lynch while attending the CALEA Conference in Winston-Salem North Carolina.

In March of 2024, Chief J.M. Cassalia, the Chief of Police for the town of Manlius NY, and a representative for the CALEA Commission, conducted an on-site assessment of the Clarksville Police Department. This was part of the re-accreditation process, which occurs every four years under the current guidelines. During the evaluation, the site-based assessment focused on four areas: Training, Internal Affairs & Citizen’s Complaints, Response to Critical Incidents, and Traffic Operations.

CALEA is the leading credentialing body dedicated to developing and maintaining law enforcement standards. CALEA Accreditation is a rigorous process designed to strengthen accountability within the agency and the community by meeting high standards that clearly define police authority, performance, and responsibilities.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Program is specifically designed for elite organizations striving to demonstrate professional excellence within a comprehensive range of operational and administrative function responsibilities.

Agencies participating in this program are prepared to manage life, health, and safety issues, ensuring community engagement to sound personnel practices are addressed. The Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation results in a highly performing organization with the capacity to address any operational or administrative challenges and serve as an industry leader.

Chief Crockarell stated, “The Clarksville Police Department has continued the accreditation process that began in 2007. We have continued to improve and strive for excellence year after year, improving and evolving our agency’s policies. Our commitment to professionalism is represented with this fifth Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation award that CPD has earned.”