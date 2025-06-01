Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Middle East

Nashville, TN – More than 260 Guardsmen from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departed from Knoxville and Smyrna, May 30, on their first leg of a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East.

The Soldiers are currently at Fort Cavasos, Texas, performing additional deployment training over the next few weeks before flying to Kuwait.

“Our Guardsmen have been preparing and training rigorously the past year for this deployment,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I could not be prouder of all they have accomplished and I’m confident they will represent Tennessee with pride and professionalism.”

These Tennesseans are part of the 278th’s Task Force Two, which is led by the 278th’s 3rd Squadron, headquartered in Temple, Texas. 3rd Squadron provides the bulk of the Task Force with roughly 470 Texas National Guardsmen. Additional Soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard are also deploying to complete Task Force Two.

Once in Kuwait, these Soldiers will support Operation Spartan Shield, which builds partnerships in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. As a part of U.S. Central Command, these Guardsmen will assist in maintaining a military posture in the region, help strengthen defense relationships, and serve as an enhanced force throughout the area.

They will also replace Tennessee’s Task Force One, which is comprised of roughly 700 Tennessee National Guardsmen from the 278th’s 2nd Squadron. These Tennesseans have been deployed to Kuwait since October 2024 and were recently visited by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Tennesseans who bravely serve our state and nation,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Maria and I are deeply grateful to our soldiers deployed in the Middle East who demonstrate the Volunteer Spirit through their remarkable commitment to defending our freedoms, and I thank them for their unwavering dedication.”

The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered in Knoxville, is the largest unit in Tennessee and one of five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard. In additional to the deployments to Kuwait, the 278th also has an additional 160 Soldiers in Germany who recently deployed as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine.