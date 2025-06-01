APSU Remembers Beloved Bookstore Manager Ann R. Ross

Ross was a longtime staff member who managed the APSU Bookstore for 30 years. the Ann R. Boss Bookstore was named to honor her dedication and service to the university.

“Ann was an institution at Austin Peay State University, having managed the campus bookstore for three decades,” said Dr. Mike Licari, APSU president. “Her name, of course, lives on in the Ann Ross Bookstore, but her real legacy is in the thousands of Austin Peay students she helped and served over the years.”

Ross continued to support the university in retirement by establishing the Lisa Dahin Ross Endowed Fund of Excellence in Nursing and working with Charles Hinson to create the Evelyn Ross Hinson Memorial Scholarship.

Both of these awards are named after Ross’s late daughters. The endowment assists juniors and seniors enrolled in Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing, while the scholarship supports women pursuing careers in health sciences.

Ross was also part of APSU’s Legacy Society and Tower Club, led a capital campaign for University Advancement in the 1990s, and served as an emeritus member of the APSU Foundation Board.

In 2007, Ross received an Outstanding Service Award from the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association, the highest honor the organization can confer

“Ann Ross’s legacy at Austin Peay State University extends far beyond her 30 years of dedicated service managing the university bookstore,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “Ann’s contributions will continue to make a profound difference in the lives of students at Austin Peay State University for years to come, embodying the true spirit of what it means to be a Gov for Life. Her impact on our university community will be remembered and cherished forever.”

A memorial service for Ross will be held on Saturday, June 28th at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, following visitation in the Fellowship Hall from 11:30am to 1:00pm.