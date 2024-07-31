Nashville Sounds unable to hold onto early lead in 6-3 loss to Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds (54-49, 16-12) was ahead in the sixth inning, But Garrett Stallings was not sharp against the Gwinnett Stripers (49-55, 14-15), and blew a late lead on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

With a 3-2 in the sixth, Garrett Stallings (1-2, BS) came out of the bullpen and got tagged for three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Chadwick Tromp launched a solo home run to tie the game and Alejo Lopez put the Stripers ahead with a two-run single. It was all Gwinnett needed as three relievers combined for five no-hit innings to finish off the game.

Gwinnett jumped on Nashville early with two runs off DL Hall in the first inning. The Sounds quickly answered to tie the game in the second inning on a blast by Wes Clarke for the second consecutive night. Leadoff hitter Isaac Collins furthered the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning to take the first lead of the game for Nashville at 3-2.

Hall struggled early but rebounded for a solid outing. He went five innings on 76 pitches and had five strikeouts. He was in line for the win when he was replaced in the sixth inning.

After reaching base six times last night, Tyler Black was on base twice tonight via a single and a walk. Owen Miller added two hits and scored two runs. The offense went cold late after they had seven hits in the first four innings.

The combo of Miller and Clarke combined for four hits, three runs scored and two RBI. The only significant scoring chance in the latter innings came when Vinny Capra and Black walked with one out in the seventh. Brewer Hicklen flied out and Christian Arroyo lined out sharply to the shortstop to end the threat.

The Sounds and Stripers continue their six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Chad Patrick (9-1, 3.05) will be on the bump for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Ian Anderson (0-0, 7.88) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central in Gwinnett County.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke hit a home run for the second-straight game in Gwinnett. It is the second time this season he has homered in two consecutive games (June 11th & 12th at Gwinnett).

DL Hall (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) pitched through the fifth inning for the second time this season (5.1 IP vs. Seattle on April 6th). It was also the most pitches he has thrown since his last appearance with the Brewers on April 20th.

Garrett Stallings appeared in back-to-back outings as a reliever for his first time with the Sounds. It was just his second blown save in his professional career in three chances.

Tyler Black (1-3, BB) has reached base in eight of his 10 plate appearances in the series at Gwinnett. In the series against Gwinnett in June, Black was 4-for-20 with two doubles and three walks.

