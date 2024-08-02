Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce August 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events and announcements for August.

Wednesday, August 7th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00noon, with guest speaker Leo Millan from Millan Enterprises at Ajax Distributing Company, Inc., 300 Warfield Boulevard. Lunch will be provided. CYP Is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Join us on Thursday, August 15th for Get to Know Your Chamber if you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. We will meet at 8:30am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and meet the staff. This event is free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Gear up for the ultimate showdown in our Battle of the Business Pickleball Tournament August 20th – 22nd at the Clarksville Athletic Club, 220 Athletic Avenue. This is your chance to showcase your skills and prove that your business has the winning edge. Minimum of two games, double elimination, max of 2 players per division and six players per business. Players must provide their own paddles. Refreshments will be provided. Divisions include Beginner, August 20th at 2:00pm; Intermediate, August 21st at 2:00pm; and Advanced, August 2nd2 at 2:00pm. A champion will be awarded for each division. Entry fee for a two-person team $250.00. Register today with Tina at 931.245.4342 or tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Tuesday, August 27th, the Chamber is hosting a Women in Business Luncheon from 11:30am – 1:00pm at The Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street, sponsored by EmpowerHer. Keynote speaker, Jackty Akbari, is CEO & Managing Principal of Worthington Advisory. The event is $50.00 for Members and $65.00 for Non-Members. Registration is required, register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Mark Your Calendars! The 30th Annual Membership Golf Scramble will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road, brought to you by CBE Companies. Cost per player is $100.00 for members, and includes green fees, 1/2 cart, lunch, dinner, snacks, and beverages. Prizes for 1st Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole will be awarded. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:00 am with a shotgun start at 12:00noon. To register as a player or to learn more about becoming an event sponsor, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.