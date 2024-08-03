Summer 2024 Commencement Honors Fifteen Austin Peay State University Governors

Clarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Summer 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, in the Winfield Dunn Center.
The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:
- Gus Freeman, Baseball
- Eric Bentley, Football
- Gardy Paul, Football
- Ja’Monta Black, Men’s Basketball
- Sai Witt, Men’s Basketball
- Gabi Apiag, Softball
- Gabby Zapata Smalls, Women’s Basketball
- Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf
- Tori Case, Soccer
- Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:
- MJ Singleton, Football
- Isaac Haney, Men’s Basketball
- Elizabeth Wheat, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
- Emma Dalton, Soccer
- Avery Smith, Softball Student Manager
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 28 Dean’s List selections.
- Nine Athletic Director’s Honor Roll honorees
- Two College Sports Communications All-District honorees
- 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Champions
- 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Champions
- 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Champions
- 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Champions
- 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions
- 2023 United Athletic Conference Football Champions
- 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Champions
- Two First Team All-OVC selections
- One Third Team All-ASUN selection
- 2020-21 OVC Co-Freshman of the Year
- One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete
- A 2020 OVC All-Newcomer Team selection
- One ASUN Golfer of the Week
- Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar
- The single-season and single-game three-point record holder in men’s basketball history.
- The first ASUN Sixth Man of the Year in men’s basketball history.
- The first player to earn ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament recognition in program history.
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors, and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!