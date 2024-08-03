Summer 2024 Commencement Honors Fifteen Austin Peay State University Governors

Clarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Summer 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:

Gus Freeman, Baseball

Eric Bentley, Football

Gardy Paul, Football

Ja’Monta Black, Men’s Basketball

Sai Witt, Men’s Basketball

Gabi Apiag, Softball

Gabby Zapata Smalls, Women’s Basketball

Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf

Tori Case, Soccer

Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:

MJ Singleton, Football

Isaac Haney, Men’s Basketball

Elizabeth Wheat, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball

Emma Dalton, Soccer

Avery Smith, Softball Student Manager

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

28 Dean’s List selections.

Nine Athletic Director’s Honor Roll honorees

Two College Sports Communications All-District honorees

2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Champions

2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Champions

2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Champions

2022 Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Champions

2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions

2023 United Athletic Conference Football Champions

2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Champions

Two First Team All-OVC selections

One Third Team All-ASUN selection

2020-21 OVC Co-Freshman of the Year

One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete

A 2020 OVC All-Newcomer Team selection

One ASUN Golfer of the Week

Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar

The single-season and single-game three-point record holder in men’s basketball history.

The first ASUN Sixth Man of the Year in men’s basketball history.

The first player to earn ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament recognition in program history.

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors, and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!