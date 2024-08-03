TDOT to Continue Paving Work, Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting multiple lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County this weekend.

Crews with Dement Construction will close MM 140-141 from now until Wednesday, August 7th, 2024, at 5:00am. One lane will remain open at all times.

The closure schedule is as follows:

From now until Monday at 5:00am: Alternating westbound lane closures for paving the roadway and outside shoulder, upgrade pavement markings, and conduct traffic shift

Monday and Tuesday from 7:00pm until 5:00am: Alternating westbound lane closures to install pavement markings, rumble strips, and barrier rail

The work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.