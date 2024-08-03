Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Announce Bill to Hold World Anti-Doping Agency Accountable Following Chinese Doping Scandal

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) held a virtual press conference with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), House Select Committee on the CCP Chairman John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) to announce their Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act, which would bring accountability and transparency to the World Anti-Doping Agency following the Chinese doping scandal surrounding the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Recent reporting also revealed a new doping dispute in which two Chinese athletes tested positive in 2022 for a banned steroid and were secretly cleared by Chinese authorities.

The members were joined by Allison Wagner, an Olympic silver medalist and former world-record holder who won multiple silver medals to athletes later proven to have doped, and Greta Neimanas, a two-time Paralympian and long-time advocate for a level playing field for all athletes through anti-doping.

Remarks

WADA Failed to Open Investigation into Chinese Doping Ahead of 2021 Tokyo Olympics

“Earlier this year, we saw reporting that revealed that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.”

“Instead of opening an investigation into the allegations at the time, WADA blindly accepted the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency’s excuse that the doping was unintentional and caused by food contamination.”

“Now, eleven of those athletes are currently competing in the Paris Olympics, and not one of them has been held accountable.”

Recent Reporting Revealed Chinese Athletes Were Also Secretly Cleared of Doping by Chinese Authorities in 2022

“Just this morning, new reporting revealed that two Chinese swimmers – one of whom is competing in the Paris Olympics – tested positive for a banned steroid in 2022 and were secretly cleared of doping late last year by Chinese authorities. China once again blamed food contamination.”

“Instead of working with us to ensure an even playing field, WADA has worked against us at every turn.”

Blackburn Led Letter Demanding Accountability from WADA President

“A few months ago, I sent a letter with Senators Hickenlooper and Blumenthal to WADA’s President Banka demanding an explanation for this failure. They refused to answer several of the questions, including those regarding potential conflicts of interest.”

“When our colleagues in the House invited the President to testify at a hearing ahead of the Paris Olympics, he refused to show up.”

“Just days ago, officials from the IOC and WADA tried to strong arm the U.S. into dropping an FBI investigation into the doping scandal by threatening Salt Lake City’s bid to host the Winter Games in 2034.”

WADA Must Be Held Accountable for Failure to Promote Fair Play

“Our message is simple: we will not be silenced for trying to promote fair play.”

“This legislation would allow the U.S. to withhold funding to WADA if they do not ensure fair representation on its governing bodies. It would also make sure they address potential conflicts of interest.”

“As the largest financial contributor to WADA, the U.S. deserves to have complete confidence in their ability to regulate unlawful doping so that every athlete has a fair shot – regardless of their country.”

“This starts with getting answers to the Chinese doping scandal.”

Background

Earlier this year, reporting revealed that 23 top Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a powerful performance-enhancing drug, just months before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Instead of opening an investigation into the allegations at the time, WADA accepted the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency’s conclusion that the doping was unintentional and caused by food contamination – a theory that many anti-doping experts have questioned.

Nearly half of these Chinese swimmers went on to win medals at the Olympics, including three golds. American athletes competed and placed behind the swimmers in many of these.

As the largest global contributor of funds to WADA, American athletes should feel confident in the fairness of global anti-doping policies and enforcement. When the world’s top regulator of anti-doping fails to do its job, the Olympic dream is crushed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has tried to strongarm the U.S. into dropping an FBI investigation into the doping scandal by threatening to reject Salt Lake City’s bid to host the Winter Games in 2034.

