Nashville Sounds drop 8-5 game at Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds scored first for the second night in a row but were doomed by a big inning from the opposition right afterward, as they fell, 8-5, against the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Tyler Black and Brian Navarreto each drove in two, and Mitch White tossed 3 1/3 scoreless relief innings, but it was not enough.

The game featured a pair of highly touted starting pitchers, though neither was expected to go deep in the game. Hursten Waldrep started for Gwinnett, and after he walked Christian Arroyo and Patrick Dorrian in the second inning, Navarreto smacked a two-double to the left field corner to the put Sounds ahead, 2-0.

But Gwinnett answered right away in the bottom half. Sounds starter Jacob Misiorowski, making his Triple-A debut, had stranded two in the first inning and then left in the second after walking his first two hitters. Harold Chirino (2-4) replaced him, allowed the two inherited runners to score, and then yielded five more runs.

Gwinnett sent 12 batters to the plate in the seven-run frame, and the Sounds never recovered. Misiorowski gave up two runs on no hits, walked three, and fanned none in one-plus innings in the no-decision.

Black got the Sounds right back in the game in the third, smoking his 11th home run of the year, a two-run homer to right field off Waldrep to cut it to 7-4. Then in the seventh against Huascar Ynoa, Chris Roller walked, stole second and later scored on an infield single by Owen Miller to make it 7-5. But Gwinnett managed a run against Taylor Clarke in the bottom of the frame, and 8-5 became the final. Ynoa (1-1) got the win for the Stripers, and Parker Dunshee logged the final 2 1/3 innings for a save.

The Sounds look for a series split as the six-game set concludes Sunday afternoon at 12:05 CT. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (5-7, 5.18) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (17-14, 55-51). The starter for Gwinnett (16-16, 51-56) is yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black went 2-for-3 with a walk and his two-run homer…he is 6-for-14 with five walks in the series.

Jacob Misiorowski, who had struck out 105 batters in 79 2/3 innings at Double-A Biloxi, did not record a strikeout for just the second time in 42 career outings…his only professional outing without a strikeout was his pro debut on 9/1/22 at Low-A Carolina (0.1ip).

Misiorowski became the 18th different starting pitcher the Sounds have used this season, and they have 44 games remaining in the season. They used 20 different starters last year, 17 in 2022 and 19 in 2021.

Gwinnett’s seven-run second inning tied the most runs the Sounds have allowed in one inning this year (also 4/30 vs. Norfolk).

Chris Roller’s stolen base in the seventh inning was the 25th steal by a Sound in the last 10 games, the 2nd-most in the league in that span. They are 25-for-28 in the stretch and rank third overall in the International League in steals this season with 139.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

