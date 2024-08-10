66.1 F
Veterans United Home Loans Hosts ‘Cleared for Takeoff’ Networking Event at Clarksville Regional Airport

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Cleared for Takeoff, recently hosted by Veterans United Home Loans of Clarksville at Clarksville Regional Airport, brought hundreds out for an industry networking event.

Amanda Dusenberry said, “We are hosting a realtor and affiliate event just for fun. It has been a long couple of years. We wanted to do something a little bit lighter, and treat everyone to a nice night out. We have realtors, folks from insurance companies, title companies, and lots of friends.”

“We are here at the airport, which is fun. Upstairs, we have catering by The Chopping Block, whom we love. They offer Mexican, Thai, and Italian food stations, giving everyone a variety of choices.

Outside, we have the folks from APSU’s Aviation Science program and one of their helicopters. We also have the people from Wings of Eagles. One of the prizes being given away tonight is a Discovery Flight.”

