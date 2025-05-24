Tennessee Officials Promote ‘Baby in the Back’ Tags to Prevent Child Heat Deaths

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Rep. Scott Cepicky, the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Safety, and AAA today urged parents and caregivers to utilize the free ‘Baby in the Back’ car hangtag program to help reduce heat-related illnesses and deaths in children during the summer months.

“This program is a small way we can raise awareness about the dangers of heat-related illnesses and deaths among our youngest Tennesseans,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am grateful to Rep. Cepicky for approaching us with the idea for ‘Baby in the Back’ and for his trust in our office to administer it. Thanks to the Department of Health, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Highway Safety Office, and AAA — The Auto Club Group, for joining us this year as we all work together to prevent these tragedies involving children.”

State Rep. Scott Cepicky presented the idea for ‘Baby in the Back’ to Secretary Hargett a few years ago. Since its launch, almost 600,000 Tennesseans have requested the free hangtags.

“This program was an idea inspired by my father, a disabled veteran, who had a placard hanging from his car mirror,” said Rep. Cepicky. “That placard led me work on creating a similar visual reminder to prevent the unspeakable tragedies we hear about every summer. I am honored ‘Baby in the Back’ has become one of the best programs in the nation, and I appreciate Secretary Hargett’s continued partnership as we work to improve safety for families in communities across Tennessee.”

These serve as a reminder for drivers to always check their vehicles before locking them on hot days. Passersby who see a tag displayed from a vehicle’s mirror may also be prompted to check the vehicle and make sure no child has been left inside.

“Far too many families experience the unimaginable tragedy of losing a child to heatstroke from being left in a vehicle,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, said. “The ‘Baby in the Back’ hang tag is a simple, life-saving reminder that can make a difference in protecting our most vulnerable passengers. No distraction is worth a life when we can make sure every child gets home safely.”

During extreme heat, interior temperatures in a parked car can quickly approach 140 degrees. While hot car deaths involving children are preventable, on average, one child dies from heatstroke in a car every 10 days. In more than half of these deaths involving children in hot cars, a caregiver forgot the child they were caring for was inside the vehicle.

“When a child is left in a car accidentally or you think it’s just a few minutes, it is a situation that can quickly turn into a tragedy,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Deputy Director Jason Ivey. “In Tennessee, it is illegal to leave children in a vehicle without supervision for any period of time. It is our hope that these hangtags will be a visible reminder and will prevent a tragic heat-related injury or death from occurring.”

Travel on Tennessee roadways tends to increase during the summer months. Because of schedule changes, parents and caregivers are also more likely to become distracted. The free visual reminder provided by the ‘Baby in the Back’ car hangtag program can make all the difference.

“Every year, despite warnings from safety organizations, children continue to lose their lives in hot cars – a tragedy that is entirely preventable,” said Stephanie Milani, TN Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re committed to raising awareness and proud to partner with this program to deliver a simple, yet powerful reminder to never underestimate how quickly a hot car can become dangerous for a child.”

Tennesseans can request free hangtags online through the Secretary of State’s office by visiting sos.tn.gov/requesthangtags.

Tags will also be available through the Department of Health at all local health departments, and the Tennessee Office of Vital Records. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will also distribute the hangtags at Driver Services Centers, Tennessee Highway Patrol District Headquarters, and upcoming Tennessee Highway Safety Office events, including Car Seat Checkpoints. Drivers can also stop by their local Tennessee AAA branch to pick up a free “Baby in the Back” hangtag while supplies last.

To find your local branch, visit: AAA.com/branches.