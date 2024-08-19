Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 19th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 19th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Scooby is a male 4-year-old Mastiff mix. He is vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. He is a very sweet guy, easy on the leash and loves carrying a toy around. He is good with baths and loves back scratches. This boy needs to be in his forever home with people who will always love and be there for him. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Sweet Pea is a sweet 2 year old female Calico. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new family and is litter trained. She is very chatty and will talk to you until you pay her attention. She will make a wonderful companion. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Snuggles is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. Snuggles is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with other cats, kids and even dogs. Snuggles has that wonderful, playful kitten energy and loves his zoomies. When he is done he is ready to climb up into your lap for some attention and of course, snuggles!

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Ms. Kitty is a beautiful adult female Domestic Medium Hair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV/Felv negative, litter trained and on all preventatives. She is a sweetheart, a little shy at first but will be your best friend and want all the affection and love you can give her.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and half year old female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, HW negative, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. This beauty is still waiting for her forever family to find her. She is looking for a family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

She has some great energy and could be a fun jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of your world! She does well with other dogs and would love to have lots of kids to run around and play with. Shamrock has been waiting quite a while to find her forever family and this girl is a jewel.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Elvis ain’t nothing but a hound dog!! An absolutely stunning male Pointer. He is a courtesy post for another rescue who wants to see this sweetheart find his forever family. He is house trained, fully vetted, good with other dogs, microchipped, neutered, on HW preventatives and will go in his crate but prefers sleeping in your bed!

Elvis loves his people and will follow you everywhere. He loves squeaky toys, balls and is not very vocal like most hounds. He does pull a little on walks when he sees squirrels but that is easily corrected. Come meet Elvis, and let’s help him “leave the building.” Elvis can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.

For more information please email adoptions at cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Izzy is a one-and-a-half-year-old male Bernadoodle. He is friendly, affectionate, funny, smart, curious and playful. Izzy is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, microchipped and HW negative. He is good with other dogs and children. He weighs between 80-90 pounds and will need a family committed to regular grooming and keeping his coat healthy.

This sweet boy will make a wonderful addition to an active family and will be a great jogging, hiking and adventure buddy!

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

More Puppies! Labrador mix puppies are here. 6 weeks old, first round of deworming and shots done.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Hamid Gustavas is a cheeky little 4-month non-stop whirling ball of white fluff! He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very social and will grab wrappers, toys, just about anything he can get a hold of and run zoomies through the house. He is so funny and loving. He will be a wonderful addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Scrappy-Doo is a 3 year old male Dachshund/Chihuahua mix. Scrappy is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, dewormed, microchipped and on HW and flea/tick preventatives. He is working on his basic commands and doing great!

Scrappy is good with other dogs and children. He is very food motivated so any training should be super easy. He is very friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, funny and just wants to be your sidekick/companion and loved on every chance he gets.

Scrappy’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/scrappy or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Chelle is a young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is vetted, crate trained and house trained. She is very playful with lots of love to give. She is curious about everything and is very athletic and adventurous. She will thrive with an active family who will take her on outings to help channel her energy. Lots of toys and challenging games will help her continue to become her best self.

Please remember the rule of three when adopting any rescue: three days to decompress, three weeks to start getting comfortable with the new routine, and three months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love, and patience are all they need.

Her adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Spanky & Darla. They are the sweetest dogs and are a bonded pair so they need to be in a home together. We are needing a home/adopter/family willing to keep them together. They are both vetted, spayed/neutered, housetrained, and just so loving and sweet. Spanky is the Jack Russell Terrier, and Darla is a Chiweenie mix, and both will need consistent walks and exercise as they need to lose a little weight. They do fine with other dogs, cats, and children.

If you would like to be part of their journey, can be that special person for them and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Special Urgent Rehome Posting

Meet Moxie. She will be two on October 10th. She is a Long Hair Dapple Mini Dachshund. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and house- and kennel-trained. She is up to date on HW and flea/tick preventatives as well.

Moxie knows her basic commands and currently lives with big dogs and plays daily with dogs of all breeds and sizes with proper introductions. She is wonderful and does well around them. With that being said,

Moxie does prefer the attention on her and will let you know she’s not happy. Moxie will need a home where she is possibly the only dog or maybe another small dog, a fence/escape-proof yard ( yes, this breed likes to dig), and she’s great with gentle kids.



We would prefer someone with small breed experience who can understand and work with their distinct personalities and someone who is at home a lot. In her defense, she is not getting exactly what she needs, and we just want her to be happy.



She would be perfect for someone who works from home or someone retired who will dote on her and take her on adventures. Moxie is so affectionate and loving and will make someone a wonderful companion.



For full details and more extensive information, please email jennifer.macktn@gmail.com