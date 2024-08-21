Women of Clarksville Expo Enhances Visitor Experience with Free Shuttle Services

Clarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo will return for its fourth year on August 24th, 2024, bigger and better than ever.

This year’s Expo will be held at The Emerald (2631 Hwy 41A) from 10:00am-3:00pm and is free and open to the public.

During the event, parking at The Emerald and across the street will be reserved for volunteers, vendors, and food trucks.

Shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the Emerald to create the best possible experience and reduce transit time.

Shuttles will run from 9:45am until 3:30pm and will pick up guests at Clarksville Gas and Water, 2215 Madison Street. The pick-up/drop-off point will be in front of the building.

To read more about the Women of Clarksville Expo, read Women of Clarksville Expo returns for 2024, Bigger and Better Than Ever.

To register for this year’s expo, go to https://womenofclarksvilleexpo2024.eventbrite.com