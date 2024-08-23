78.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, August 23, 2024
HomeNewsFort Campbell Prepares for Gate 10 and 6 Closures; Detour Routes and...
News

Fort Campbell Prepares for Gate 10 and 6 Closures; Detour Routes and Extended Hours Announced

News Staff
By News Staff
Fort Campbell Gate Closures

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is temporarily closing Gates 10 and 6 for construction starting September 1st. 

Gate 10 is scheduled to be closed through October 15th, and Mabry Gate will be open 24/7 during the closure. Individuals will detour from the Gate 10 area to Mabry Gate from Jordan Springs Road to Boiling Springs Road to Mabry Road. 

Gate 6 is scheduled to be closed through December 2nd and Gate 5 will be open 5:00am – 9:00pm Monday – Friday during the closure. 

Plan for extra time for your commute during the closures. 

Previous article
Gas Prices Plunge Nationwide, While EV Charging Fees Maintain Steady Rates
Next article
Clarksville Police Charge Briana Golden in Connection to Fatal June 16th Crash on Peachers Mill Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online