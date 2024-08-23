Clarksville Police Charge Briana Golden in Connection to Fatal June 16th Crash on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – On June 16th, 2024, at approximately 7:50pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a crash that occurred on Peachers Mill Road near Allen Griffey Road.

47-year-old Huey Johnson of Clarksville died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash, and initial information from witnesses stated that a second vehicle involved was a red Ford Focus.

The investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling at an excessive speed just before the crash, resulting in the death of Mr. Johnson.

Fatal Crash Investigators along with CPD’s Intelligence Unit worked diligently to identify and locate the second, non-contact vehicle, which proved to be a maroon Kia K5. That vehicle and driver, 19-year-old Briana Golden of Clarksville was located and interviewed on Monday, June 24th, 2024.

FACT Investigator Burton worked with the District Attorney’s office and presented evidence regarding the fatal crash to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment for Ms. Golden and she was arrested on August 13th, 2024. She has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Driver to Exercise Due Care, and Speeding. Her bond was set at $90,000.

This case is pending prosecution, and no other information is available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5665.