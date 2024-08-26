Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators Launch ‘Fries for School Supplies’ Fundraiser to Support Teachers

Tennessee – Local McDonald’s owner-operators in the Greater Tennessee Valley region, including Northern Alabama, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, have kicked off their annual Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, aimed at helping local schools provide essential classroom resources for teachers.

Running from Monday, August 26th through Friday, August 30th, McDonald’s will donate 10% of all à la carte fry sales from participating restaurants to local schools. This initiative seeks to equip teachers with much-needed supplies such as hand sanitizer, paper, and headphones for students.

Since its launch in 2021, the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser has contributed more than $337,000 to schools across the region. The donations have helped alleviate the burden on teachers who often use their own funds to ensure their students have the materials they need for a successful school year.

“We’re proud to give back to the educators who do so much for our communities,” said a local McDonald’s owner-operator. “Through the generosity of our customers, we hope to continue supporting teachers with the supplies they need to create a positive learning environment.”

Local schools that benefit from the fundraiser are grateful for the additional resources. The initiative allows teachers to focus more on teaching and less on the stress of sourcing materials.

Customers who purchase fries during the fundraiser can enjoy their meals knowing they are contributing to a worthy cause that directly benefits their local communities.

