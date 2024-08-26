94.7 F
Clarksville Municipal Court Temporarily Relocates to Regional Planning Commission Due to Renovations

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN –  Due to the ongoing rehabilitation work underway at 106 Public Square, City Court will be temporarily relocated to the basement of the Regional Planning Commission, 329 Main Street beginning on Friday, August 30th. 

Assuming that there are no construction delays, the city court is expected to return to 106 Public Square beginning on October 8th, 2024.

City court is held Tuesday through Friday at 8:00am. If you have any questions or concerns about your court date or other obligations, please call 931.648.4604.

Residents can also stop by the administrative office at 1 Public Square, Clarksville, TN, between the hours of 7:30am, and 3:30pm, Monday through Friday for assistance.

