Walgreens offers Hints to Help You Discover Great Deals

Deerfield, IL – These days, Americans of all income levels are looking for good deals.

In fact, an estimated 89% of American households earning between $175,000 and $199,999 regularly use digital coupons according to Simply Codes.

What You Can Do

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to make your money go further:

1. Make sure you’re not wasting energy at home. Keep utility bills down and the environment cleaner by checking that you have enough insulation, using LED instead of incandescent bulbs, and getting a smart thermostat that will heat or cool your home so you’re comfortable when you’re there and saving money when you’re not.

2. Use less. A pea-sized amount of toothpaste, a tablespoon of dishwasher powder, a half cup of laundry detergent; that’s all of most cleaning products you need.

3. Save on health, wellness and personal care items. All too often, coupons and promotions can be limited and fleeting, but that’s a trend Walgreens is intending to break.

For the first time ever, the company is introducing “Buy 2, Get the 3rd Free” for myWalgreens members at all Walgreens stores, on Walgreens.com, as well as via the Walgreens app. Customers can even use quick and convenient shopping options for purchases linked to the promotion, including Walgreens’ 1-hour delivery, same day delivery and 30-minute pickup.

What’s more, the savings can last until August 31st, 2024. The Walgreens “Buy 2, Get the 3rd Free” promotion lets myWalgreens members mix and match over 2,500 Walgreens-branded health, wellness, beauty and personal care items, including products from the popular No7 and Soap & Glory brands. Whether you’re looking for DIY nail essentials, wellness supplements or skincare products, Walgreens can be a one-stop shop.

