Calhoun & Company Supports Future Accountants with New Austin Peay State University Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Calhoun & Company PLLC recently made a generous contribution to establish the Calhoun & Company Accounting Endowment at Austin Peay State University (APSU). The scholarship will support students pursuing careers in accounting through the APSU College of Business.

“We are proud to have the support of Calhoun & Company PLLC,” said Kris Phillips, Austin Peay State University’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Gifts like these make a difference in the lives of Austin Peay State University students with an impact that lasts for generations … [and] strengthen the university’s ties to community business for the benefit of all.”

“Calhoun & Company wants to preserve the accounting profession,” said Karen Kriel (‘98), partner and business and accounting manager for Calhoun & Company. “By establishing an endowment fund, we feel that we are doing our part to keep qualified accountants in the area.”

Calhoun & Company PLLC started in the mid-1970s as a small practice focused on the accounting and tax needs of individuals and small businesses in Hopkinsville and western Kentucky. The business as been operating under its current name since 1995 and serves the western and central Kentucky regions, as well as northern Tennessee.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.