Clarksville Police Department Issues Warning About Fake Law Enforcement Warrant Scam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to alert the public about a scam. Scammers are calling people, pretending to be law enforcement, and claiming a warrant is issued in their name. They then demand that funds be sent electronically to dismiss the warrant.

Law enforcement will never request electronic transfers of money. If you have a warrant, it will be served in person, or you will be instructed to report it to the appropriate jail. Do not send money to these scammers.

If you’re concerned about a possible warrant, contact the agency directly to see if a warrant exist.