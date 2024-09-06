Groundbreaking Ceremony Launches Wings of Liberty Museum, Opening Summer 2025

Fort Campbell, KY – Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian E. Winski kicked off the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Wings of Liberty Museum. He thanked local leadership, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Representatives Curtis Johnson and Ronnie Glynn, Senator Bill Powers, and others. “And a special thanks to our most significant supporters over the years, Jack and Margie Turner,” Winski said. “If it were not for Jack’s leadership and generosity over the years, we would not be here today.”

The list of donors, organizations, and others who have contributed to the 20-plus-year trek that brought us to the groundbreaking of this $40-million project continued for several minutes.

“Wings of Liberty, a 40,000 sf museum on 33 acres, will be opening next summer,” Winski said. “It is more than a project; it’s a mission and a calling. We are building a museum that will educate, honor, and inspire, bringing the history and legacies of these great units to life.”

Exhibits will include artifacts and displays that are currently in the Pratt Museum, others that are in storage, and newer exhibits that will cover recent chapters in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Winski said new exhibits will better cover and focus on the history and legacy of the 5th Special Forces Group and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He went on to talk about the numerous uses of the facility’s indoor and outdoor spaces, and the impact this museum will have on the community.

