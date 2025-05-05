Hilltop Supermarket’s 2025 Dwayne Byard BBQ Cook-Off Sizzles in Clarksville, Rain Can’t Dampen the Flavor

Clarksville, TN – The skies may have been gray over Clarksville on Saturday, May 3rd, but the spirit at Hilltop Supermarket was anything but gloomy. Smoke rose through the rain-soaked air as the 2025 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off fired up, turning the parking lot into a battleground of flavor and friendly rivalry.

“This is our 15th annual barbecue. We were a little worried about the weather this weekend, especially with the rain last night—but we pushed through it and still had a fantastic crowd. Thankfully, it cleared up just in time for the final judging rounds and the trophy ceremony,” Mike Jackson with Hilltop Supermarket said.

With tents flapping and grills blazing, twenty competitive barbecue teams embraced the elements, undeterred by the weather. These pitmasters came armed with seasoned rubs, secret marinades, and years of smoky wisdom—ready to turn meat into magic. The scent of hickory and spice curled through the crowd, drawing in eager onlookers and hungry locals, all braving the drizzle for a taste of the South’s best.

“The teams were amazing this year. Rain, sleet, or snow—they keep cooking. Some lost tents in the storm, but they went out, bought new ones, and got right back to it. It didn’t slow them down at all,” stated Cody Jackson with Hilltop Supermarket.

“I think this is the best year they’ve had yet. It seems like the competition has really stepped up. It’s great to come out here every year, good people, good food, good music, good times/ Hilltop is such a great community partner,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“We’re actually partnering with Hilltop Supermarket for a barbecue competition in the fall as well. We’re gonna have it at Rich Ellen Park, and Mike and his family are helping us put that on,” Golden stated.

This wasn’t just about bragging rights—though those were on the line. Cash prizes, custom medals, and shining trophies awaited the top five teams in each of four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and brisket. And for one team, a $1,000 grand prize and the title of Grand Champion would seal their name in local BBQ legend.

“I’ve been to every one of these events since the very beginning. Dwayne Byard was a good friend of mine, and I hated to see him pass. I really see this as a tribute to Dwayne,” said Coach Mike Hendricks. “It’s great to see all the cookers out here, and of course, Mike Jackson and the others—they were all students of mine.”

Among this year’s competitors were fan favorites and fiery newcomers: Killer Pops BBQ N Spirts, Novice Smoke, RT Que, The Blazers, Boarder Line BBQ, Bad Company Cookers, Big Orange Smokers, Buckshot Malone Pig Shack, Dem Smokin Boys, Shogun Competition BBQ, Red Bun BBQ, Killer B Backyard BBQ, The Big B Barbeque Company, Hogs B Hatin, DC’s Backyard Smokers, Clarksville Christian Holy Smokes, and Big James Kitchen.

A standout debut came from Clarksville Christian School’s Holy Smokes team—new to the competition but already turning heads with their performance and passion.

“This is the Clarksville Christian School Holy Smokes competition barbecue team. I pulled this group together to come out and compete. I had met Andrew, who owns A&R Auto Care, when he came to speak with our students about car maintenance. During that visit, we ended up talking about our shared love of barbecue,” stated Rémy Powell, director of Agritechnology Institute at Clarksville Christian School.

“We also have a strong animal science program at our school, so we thought—why not see if we could put a team together for a barbecue competition? The students were excited about the idea and wanted to give it a shot. That’s how we got started,” Powell said. “They had a lot of fun today. It was definitely challenging, but they all stepped up and did an outstanding job. I’m really proud of them.”

Judging began at 11:00am, with categories rolling out every thirty minutes. From the first bite of chicken to the final brisket slice, the judges had their hands (and plates) full. The margins were razor-thin, the competition intense, and the quality top-tier.

In the chicken category, RT Que took first place, with Big James Kitchen following closely behind in second and Shogun Competition BBQ securing third.

Big Orange Smokers claimed the top spot in the pork category, while The Blazers finished in second, and Big James Kitchen took third.

In the brisket competition, Dem Smokin Boys emerged victorious, with Big James Kitchen coming in second and Clarksville Christian School Holy Smokes earning a well-deserved third.

The ribs category saw a fierce battle, with Shogun Competition BBQ claiming first place, Big James Kitchen in second, and The Big B Barbecue Company finishing third.

And then came the moment everyone had been waiting for—the crowning of the Grand Champion. After dominating across multiple categories and showing true mastery at the grill, Big James Kitchen took home the top title, securing their place as the 2025 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Grand Champion.

“Winning was great. It’s always good to get out in the community and compete with fellow cooks—it was a wonderful time,” said James Johnson with Big James’ Kitchen. “This is a great event, and we’ll definitely be back. We had to deal with a lot of rain, but that’s just part of it. It happens at several competitions every year, so you’ve got to learn how to cook through it.”

“This is a wonderful event for the south side of the river, and I truly hope it continues year after year. I really appreciated Mike calling me up and saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to judge this year,’ and I told him, ‘I wouldn’t miss it.’ It’s been great to reconnect with so many old friends,” Coach Hendricks stated.

“I want to thank everyone who came out and braved the weather,” Cody Jackson exclaimed. “We had a huge crowd Friday for the Back Lot Pickers—Lucian and Donald Green’s band—and they were fantastic. The kids loved the riding pig, and we’re planning to bring that back for the RichEllen event in October.”

“I’d like to thank all of you who come out,” stated Mike Jackson. “I know the weather was terrible this weekend, but y’all braved through it, and we appreciate it, and I hope to see you in October.”

“This is just something we do to give back to the community,” stated Cody Jackson. “The community has been good to us—they’ve supported us for 58 years now, and we truly appreciate that. So we try to give them something to enjoy on this side of the river. There’s not always a lot happening on the south side, so we do our best to bring something special out here.”

Cheers to all who competed, judged, tasted, and toughed it out in the rain. The legacy of Dwayne Byard continues to thrive, one smoked rib at a time. We’ll see you next year—rain or shine.

Results

GRAND CHAMPION Place Team 1st Big James Kitchen CHICKEN Place Team 1st RT Que 2nd Big James Kitchen 3rd Shogun Competition BBQ 4th Killer B Backyard BBQ 5th Buckshot Malone Pig Shack PORK Place Team 1st ­Big Orange Smokers 2nd The Blazers 3rd Big James Kitchen 4th RT Que 5th Buckshot Malone Pig Shack RIBS Place Team 1st Shogun Competition BBQ 2nd Big James Kitchen 3rd The Big B Barbecue Company 4th DC’s Backyard Smokers 5th Clarksville Christian School Holy Smokes BEEF BRISKET Place Team 1st Dem Smokin Boys 2nd Big James Kitchen 3rd Clarksville Christian School Holy Smokes 4th The Big B Barbecue Company 5th DC’s Backyard Smokers

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.